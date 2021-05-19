WWE Chairman Vince McMahon issued a short statement on his personal Twitter account earlier today paying tribute to a legend of the business, and his longtime friend, the late Andre the Giant. McMahon calls the former champion and international icon a titan of great athleticism and heart.

His full tweet reads, “A titan of stature, strength, athleticism, and heart. Thinking of my friend Andre the Giant on what would have been his 75th birthday.”

The 8th Wonder of the World passed away in 1993 of congestive heart failure while asleep at a hotel in Paris. His health had been declining rapidly due to his condition, known as gigantism. In 2018 HBO released a documentary that chronicled his life, and featured McMahon as one of the key interviewees.