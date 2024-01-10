AEW will hold its Dynamite Homecoming program later this evening from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Ahead of tonight’s show Fightful Select has released several backstage notes, including a confirmation of a report released earlier today. Check out full highlights below.

-Mercedes Moné has been a hot topic in AEW as many expect the top industry free agent to appear for the promotion soon. However, there is nothing to indicate that will happen tonight even though it has been previously discussed.

-The Young Bucks were spotted in Jacksonville according to PW Insider. Fightful has since confirmed that report and the Bucks are indeed going to be backstage at Daily’s Place. It is not known if they are appearing as it is mentioned that certain people just wanted to be around for tonight’s show.

-There were some talks of debuting the new AEW World Championship design on Dynamite.

-The Tony Khan tweets from last night were a heavy topic of conversation, but it has slowly fizzled out, at least amongst the AEW locker room, over night.