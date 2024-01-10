A medical update on CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE.

The AEW star revealed on her Instagram that she is headed back to the hospital due to her finger infection, one that has plagued her for the last several weeks. She writes:

On my way to the hospital again because complications happen with healing and infection possibly coming back. I find out soon if I need a second surgery.

Perry was hospitalized for five days last month after she got an MRSA infection in her finger, which was caused by a splinter. The Ravishing Russian had shared several graphic photos of her finger showing that it could have been fatal.

Check out her Instagram post below.