Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view saw CJ Perry (fka Lana) make her AEW debut after husband Miro defeated Powerhouse Hobbs. The post-match angle saw Hobbs and Miro shake hands before Hobbs landed a cheap shot attack. “Hot & Flexible” then appeared on the big screen and out came Perry. She hit Hobbs with a steel chair, but this did nothing. Hobbs confronted Perry, allowing Miro to hit him with a chair. Hobbs then left the ring as husband and wife faced off.

Miro then said “you’re not real” as he walked off, Perry staring at him.

While Perry had teased a possible spot with AEW in recent interviews, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the deal for Perry’s debut was finalized in the last week or so.

Furthermore, it appears a name for Perry has not been decided on as of yet. Perry was never referred to by name on the All Out broadcast by the commentators.

Perry later tweeted her husband and wrote, “I’m not the kind of woman you renounce @ToBeMiro #AllOut @AEW”

She also changed her Twitter name to “Meat Lover,” in a reference to AEW touting how Miro and Hobbs were “slapping meat” in their match.

You can see the related tweets below, including the post-show interview with Lexy Nair:

