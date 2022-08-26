The Wrestling Observer has released a new report regarding AEW’s scheduling over the next few months, how it will be altered due to the MLB Playoffs, and how Tony Khan plans on loading up his secondary show Rampage for the fall. Highlights are below.

-Dynamite will not be airing in its normal time slot on Wednesday, October 19th due to the MLB Playoffs on TBS. Instead, they will be holding a show on Tuesday October 18th from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. It is noted that last time AEW ran that building they did not sell it out.

-Running on Tuesday the 18th also means that AEW will go head-to-head with NXT. Speculation is that NXT will load up the show and potentially do a commercial free first hour. NXT could also use the Halloween Havoc name to draw in a bigger audience as that show tends to do very well ratings wise.

-In October AEW will hold Rampage tapings separate from every Dynamite, which is not usually the case. On October 7th in Washington DC they will be doing a combination of Rampage and Battle of the Belts. The next week AEW will be in Toronto with the belief is that they can sell out two arenas in one week since it is their first time there and the demand is high. Tony Khan has said that he wants to get more aggressive with bigger Rampage shows and this may be the time he does it.

-There has been talks of another show for AEW, whether that be ROH, or the rumored All Elite Women, which will either be a pure wrestling show or a reality show. An announcement is expected to be made very soon. The report ends by saying there are a lot of things in motion for the promotion right now.