Cody Rhodes had surgery this week to repair his torn pectoral muscle. He was written off WWE TV this past Monday night on Raw.

Fightful Select confirmed other reports regarding Rhodes not damaging the torn pec any further by wrestling at Hell in a Cell and wasn’t pressured into doing it.

Talent they spoke to were already excited that he was coming in from AEW, but were privately applauding the guts he showed by competing with the injury.

Despite WWE claiming the surgery happened on Wednesday, it was actually Thursday. He did go to Birmingham on Wednesday to prepare for the surgery.

WWE interviewed him and filmed material for an eventual documentary about the injury, among other things. He returned home by the weekend.