Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson recently signed with WWE and was part of the WWE Draft where he was sent to the Raw roster.

WWE agreed to sign him while he stays in college. WWE will set up a training facility for Steveson in Minneapolis, MN in order for him to train in addition to him training at the Performance Center with the idea for him to start full-time on TV in May 2022.

Fightful Select reports Steveson was listed on internal run sheets as being drafted. This led to people being surprised when they saw that. He wasn’t at the show when he was picked, but was on the run sheet with him being listed as having an “entrance.”

It was said the move wasn’t a secret among those backstage as talent, staff and production knew the day before Raw that Steveson would be selected.

WWE wanted to have the surprise factor of the announcement, which is the reason why he wasn’t featured on the draft pool imagery. Finally, it was said that there are no imminent plans for Steveson.