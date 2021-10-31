The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, PA, according to Fightful Select.

TJ Wilson, AKA Tyson Kidd, and Molly Holly were listed as producing the Charlotte Flair segment and her match with Shotzi Blackheart.

Jamie Noble and Jimmy Wang Yang did the Drew McIntyre vs. Mustafa Ali match. This was the first night for Yang, who is in the middle of a tryout in this role with the company.

Pat Buck and Petey Williams were credited as producing Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler while D-Von Dudley was listed as a co-producer in the tag team main event segment between Usos and New Day.