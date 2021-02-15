Most WWE NXT Superstars are reportedly making in the low $100,000’s per year.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that with the exception of NXT Champion Finn Balor, very few wrestlers are making big money in NXT. Dave Meltzer was asked if top talents like Balor, Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa or NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano are getting big money contracts to stay on the brand, or if they’re making around $50,000 – $65,000.

“They’re not making $250,000 or $300,000 or anything like that,” Meltzer answered. “Balor I’m sure is, but I don’t think anyone else is. They’re probably in the low $100,000’s.”

Meltzer noted that one unnamed wrestler that is a top star on the NXT brand and has been there for years makes $130,000. Meltzer speculated that Cole is probably making in the same range.

“I know one of the top people in NXT that’s been there for a long time, and he should be making a ton, but he’s making $130,000,” Meltzer said. “So, they might be making like $130,000, $150,000. Adam Cole might be making a little more, he should be. But that’s the range.”

It was noted that the starting pay for NXT talent is around $50,000 – $60,000 depending on the person. It was noted that recruits who were football players might get more. Raises are also given up to a certain level.

“It’s not like they are paying $250,000 to guys in NXT, other than Balor, who I’m sure… I don’t know what his downside guarantee is, but I’m sure from day one he was getting money because they needed to get him, he was making money in Japan and he wasn’t like one of those guys who was dying to get to WWE, ” Meltzer said. “So, for a guy like that, you have to pay them a decent amount of money or else they’re going to stay where they are.”

