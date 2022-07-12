WWE is reportedly finding success with Liv Morgan as SmackDown Women’s Champion.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Morgan received major pops from fans at weekend WWE live events, so loud that the source said they’d never heard louder pops for Morgan since she’s been with the company.

It was also noted that Morgan appeared to be doing much higher merchandise sales than before.

Morgan worked Triple Threat matches at the weekend live events in Sacramento and Reno, retaining over Natalya and Ronda Rousey.

Morgan is scheduled to defend her title against Rousey at WWE SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.