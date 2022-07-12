AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager
Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay
Luchasaurus in action
Christian Cage speaks
Non-title match: AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy