AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

Luchasaurus in action

Christian Cage speaks

Non-title match: AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy