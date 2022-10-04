At one point the plan was to close Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW with AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day.

However, Fightful Select notes that plans changed with Finn Balor and Damian Priest’s win over Styles and Mysterio being booked as the show opener, while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY defeating Alexa Bliss was the main event.

As seen below, the tag team match featured a post-match angle where the tension continued between Styles and Mysterio.

There’s no word yet on why the plans were changed.

Below are clips from last night’s opener and closer:

