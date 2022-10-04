Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW saw Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits take on Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Sikoa ended up getting the win in his RAW debut.

Earlier in the night there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and The Street Profits, which set up the Sikoa vs. Dawkins bout. Montez Ford was seen wearing a walking boot, and an apparent injury was referenced during the promo. Ford was also seen with the boot when he and Dawkins came to the ring for the match with Sikoa.

While there’s no confirmation that Ford is suffering from a legitimate injury, Fightful Select notes that his walking boot was actually brought to RAW by the prop department on Monday.

Ford has not wrestled since the September 24 WWE live event in Vancouver, BC, where he and Dawkins defeated Alpha Academy.

Ford and WWE have not confirmed an injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

