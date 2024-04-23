– Expect a lot of talents from the Raw brand at night one of the 2024 WWE Draft this coming Friday on SmackDown. Among those scheduled to appear are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, The New Day and others.

– There are expected to be a lot of talents from SmackDown on night two of the 2024 WWE Draft next Monday on Raw as well.

– There was a pitch for Von Wagner in night one of the 2024 WWE Draft this coming Friday, but within a day of word of those plans making the rounds, it was revealed that he had been released from the company.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)