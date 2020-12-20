There has been talk about what match will close tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view and there was consideration given to the Firefly Inferno Match between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, according to Fightful Select.

Regarding tonight’s opener, the plan as of today was to open the main pay-per-view card with one of the world title matches, presumably AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

It was noted that talents who were talking said they were not informed of their spots on tonight’s card ahead of arriving at Tropicana Field for the show.

