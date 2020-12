Below is the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show video for tonight.

The Kickoff panel features Charly Caruso and Peter Rosenberg with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jeff Jarrett.

The Kickoff will also feature eight-man action with Chad Gable, Otis, Daniel Bryan, and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.

