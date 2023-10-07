It looks like Bobby Lashley’s new group could be growing in size soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that “The All Mighty” might be adding a new member to his new group, which currently consists of himself and The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Lashley, who wrestled his first match in a month on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week, has been aligned on WWE programming in recent weeks with the aforementioned tag-team duo. It looks like a familiar face to WWE fans will be joining the group soon.

Odyssey Jones, who hasn’t worked since the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 special event in Saudi Arabia back in September, has been discussed internally as the next possible addition to align with Lashley and The Street Profits.

