Skye Blue is reportedly signed to some sort of AEW deal.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the top prospect is under an agreement with AEW, but it remains to be seen if she is signed to a full-time contract or a tiered deal. AEW never issued the traditional “All Elite” graphic for Blue, but she has been used regularly for more than one year now.

Promoters who have tried to book Blue for indie events are told that her dates have to be approved by AEW first.

Blue has worked around 50 matches for AEW since debuting with a loss to Britt Baker on Elevation in April 2021. Her first pay-per-view appearance was the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021, and her first Rampage appearance was a loss to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on October 8, 2021. Blue made her Dynamite debut on January 19 of this year, but came up short against Serena Deeb. Since then she has worked 5 more Rampage and Dynamite matches. Her last match came on Dark this week, teaming with Queen Aminata for a win over Diamante and Emi Sakura. Blue also scored an Elevation singles win over Diamante this month.

The 22 year old Blue is from Chicago, and previously held the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title and the AAW Women’s Title.

