Fightful Select has released a new report on WWE superstars Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, better known as the Street Profits, and what the latest news is on their WWE contracts.

According to the report, the Profits still have plenty of time left on their deals after signing multi-year contracts back in 2019. It was previously listed that they would be working for WWE “through 2021,” which has obviously bled over until 2022.

The Street Profits have won tag team gold in NXT, on SmackDown, and on Monday Night Raw. We’ll keep you updated on their contract status as more news surfaces.