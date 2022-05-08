Fighful Select has released a new report on WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event ahead of the show in Providence Rhode Island.

The card order as of this report is as follows:

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins will open the show

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

-AJ Styles vs. Edge

-Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair I Quit match for the SmackDown women’s championship

-Happy Corbin vs. Madcapp Moss

-The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro

Obviously the card is subject to change, including the order, at any point until the show airs.

-As of right now there are no matches scheduled for the Kickoff show, nor are there any matches expected to be added.

-A few finishes have still not been determined, although it is not known which matchups are in question.

-The matches that are expected to go long are the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match, and the six-man tag match.