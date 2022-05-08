Fightful Select has released an update on WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, and the waves he made at last night’s House Show in Trenton New Jersey when he hinted that he would not be sticking around for long.

According to the report, the Tribal Chief is heavily factored into WWE’s longterm plans, and he is not expected to be leaving anytime soon. This is a stark contrast from John Cena and The Rock, who occasionally make part-time appearances for WWE, but whose main focus is outside ventures.

It is added that WWE is making sure that Reigns keeps the company as his main focus. One source tells the publication that Reigns’ promo may indicate that he will work less house show events in the future.

