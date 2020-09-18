AEW President & CEO Tony Khan originally came up with the idea for the Parking Lot Fight back in March after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The match, which is receiving big praise from fans and wrestlers, aired as Wednesday’s Dynamite main event and saw Best Friends defeat Santana and Ortiz. It was reported before that the match shot in one take, and that the only editing done was to remove profanity. It was also noted that the match was mostly put together by producer Jerry Lynn with input from the four wrestlers. It was also reported earlier this week that the match was originally planned to be Santana and Ortiz vs. Lucha Bros, but Santana suggested using Best Friends instead.

The Observer reported today that Khan came up with the match idea after a long weekend of brainstorming while planning for the March 18 Dynamite show. The match was actually set up for Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros, and advertised for the March 25 “Blood and Guts” edition of Dynamite. There were issues with the tapings due to the pandemic, and plans for that episode had to be nixed.

While Khan created the match, he also had input into the final product. It was noted that the spot at the finish where Orange Cassidy came out of the trunk was the scheduled finish to the original match in March. The idea changed when Santana pitched Khan on doing a feud with the Best Friends, with the idea of destroying the mini-van belonging to Trent’s mother Sue to start the feud. When Khan agreed to that idea, the idea of destroying the van led to Khan thinking that if possible, the blow-off to the program should be the Parking Lot Fight where they would finally do the finish with Cassidy. That is when they laid out a three-match feud with the Parking Lot Fight being the final bout.

