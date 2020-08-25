Backstage News on Vince McMahon Changing WWE RAW

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly arrived to Monday’s RAW at the Amway Center in Orlando, and started changing “just about everything” that was planed.

It was noted by PWInsider that WWE officials pretty much ripped up the entire show around 7:20pm. They added that most of the show, if not all, of what had been scheduled was changed in some form. WWE was still working on the show 15 minutes before air time as a lot of the 2nd and 3rd hour plans were no longer locked into place.

It was also said that last night’s RAW was “very much” the vision of McMahon.

