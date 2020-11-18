WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly met with Chelsea Green before last week’s official SmackDown debut.

As noted, Green suffered a wrist injury in the Survivor Series Fatal 4 Way with Liv Morgan, Tamina Snuka and Natalya on Friday’s show. Morgan ended up winning the match but the original plan was for Green to win.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that McMahon met with Green to discuss creative plans for her moving forward, and to inform her that she would be moving up to the blue brand imminently.

It was said by those in WWE creative and other staff that they heard the meet went positively. Paul Heyman reportedly pushed hard for Green and believed in her as a top women’s star before he was ousted from his job as RAW Executive Director.

