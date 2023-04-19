Zelina Vega vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is reportedly scheduled for WWE Backlash.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Vega vs. Ripley is scheduled for Backlash in a continuation of the feud between The Judgment Day and The LWO. This plan is interesting as WWE has been slow to pull the trigger on interactions between Vega and Ripley.

Vega has been backstage at recent WWE TV tapings and not even used to appear as a part of the group at all times. It was noted that Vega was not used for the LWO angle at WrestleMania 39 following the match between 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio because Ripley was preparing for her match with Charlotte Flair, but it doesn’t make much sense why they haven’t used Vega at recent shows. Vega and Ripley did mix it up on the April 7 SmackDown after Dominik and Damian Priest defeated Rey and Santos Escobar, but that’s about it.

There’s also been a lot of speculation on why WWE is booking The LWO the way they are, basically with The LWO being man-handled and dominated for the most part. This new report notes how this is all just a part of building up The Judgment Day for WWE Backlash as part of the storyline with Rey and Bad Bunny.

Bunny is set to host WWE Backlash, but he’s also rumored to wrestle, likely teaming with Rey and Escobar vs. Dominik, Priest and Finn Balor, but it’s also possible that they save Bunny’s in-ring return for later this spring/summer. Bunny is scheduled to be on Monday’s RAW, so we should know more after that show.

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Below is the current card:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

