John Laurinaitis is back working as the head of WWE Talent Relations. His new job title is General Manager of Talent. The talent relations department was split into two categories – talent management and talent branding.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Laurinaitis was described as someone who always has a smile for Vince McMahon and the role is similar to what was said about Laurinaitis a decade ago when he was in charge of talent.

McMahon used to be someone who wanted to hear the good and the bad so he can improve the product in the past, but these days, McMahon wants to hear that everything is great. Thus, Laurinaitis is seen as someone who will not challenge McMahon just like Bruce Prichard. McMahon has surrounded himself with people who tell him WWE is more popular than ever in addition to TV ratings not meaning what they used to.