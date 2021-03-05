WWE is reportedly fining wrestlers for doing “thigh slaps” when throwing kicks.

It was reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a story made the rounds saying WWE was fining wrestlers for “thigh slapping” when throwing kicks, a practice that goes back decades for added sound effects.

Company officials reportedly sent a memo to WWE NXT talents about doing the “thigh slaps” and no one has said a word about it since.

Furthermore, Fightful Select has confirmed the fines and added that the memo was sent out in February. It was also noted that a sign was up at WWE events last week that had big, bold letters saying, “NO THIGH SLAPPING.”

The “thigh slaps” or “leg slaps” in pro wrestling are often a hot topic on social media, often with trolls and other fans joking around. Randy Orton tweeted about the “thigh slaps” at NXT “Takeover: In Your House” last year and had words with Tommaso Ciampa over it, as noted at this link. WWE Hall of Famer and AEW announcer Jim Ross noted on a 2020 podcast that the “knee slaps” are embarrassing.

