The Mysterios are reportedly set to feud on the WWE RAW brand soon.

WWE reportedly has plans for Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to split up, according to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men. This will reportedly lead to a father vs. son feud.

There’s no word on when WWE will move forward with the split, but the tension between Rey and Dominik has picked up in recent weeks.

Dominik’s presence in the WWE storylines increased in May of last year during Rey’s feud with Seth Rollins and Murphy. Dominik made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020, losing to Rollins in a Street Fight. Rey and Dominik began teaming up on SmackDown after the 2020 WWE Draft, and eventually won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania Backlash this past May, becoming the first father and son tag team champions in company history. They later dropped the titles to the current champions, The Usos, at Money In the Bank in July, and were sent to RAW in the WWE Draft last month.

The Mysterios have feuded with fellow red brand newcomer Austin Theory since the WWE Draft, with Theory defeating Dominik on October 25 and Rey on November 1. Dominik also lost to Bobby Lashley this past Monday night and an injury angle was done where Dominik suffered a neck strain.

Stay tuned for more on the Mysterio vs. Mysterio feud.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.