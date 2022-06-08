Vice TV is working on a new series that will be much different from what they did with Dark Side of the Ring.

Dark Side of the Ring is on hold right now after three seasons. Vice TV faced accusations of a toxic environment and deliberate editing from several of those featured on the show including Jim Ross, who vowed never to work on the show again.

Dark Side creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are involved with the new project, which will have a much softer, “sanitized” tone, according to SEScoops.

WWE is set to be “heavily involved” in the show that will be like “campfire talks” about the old days of wrestling. Vice is aiming for a September premiere date.

Steve Austin recently participated in filming the show in Los Angeles. Additional WWE legends are also scheduled to film.