AEW star Adam Cole has noted in recent interviews how while he was with the company, WWE NXT officials told him to let them know if his girlfriend, current AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, ever became available to sign.

It was noted today by Fightful Select that several months ago as it was expected that Cole’s WWE contract was coming up, there was also a belief that Baker’s AEW deal was up this year, and WWE would make a play to sign her if she was available. Baker ended up signing a new AEW contract, which she confirmed on Dynamite.

Word is that formal talks between Baker and WWE never took place, and WWE never made an overture towards Baker as to avoid contract tampering.

Baker retained her title over Ruby Soho on last night’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Cole will team with The Young Bucks to face Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Jurassic Express on Friday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage.

