Former ROH booker and wrestler Hunter “Delirious” Johnston is currently backstage at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Over Drive pay-per-view.

Delirious is backstage to work as a producer, according to PWInsider. This is the second time he has worked that role for Impact.

At one point there was talk of doing Delirious vs. Eddie Edwards tonight, but the match was never announced. Delirious made his Impact debut with a loss to Mike Bailey at the September Victory Road TV tapings. He then lost to Black Taurus the next night.

Stay tuned as we will have live Over Drive coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the pre-show. The main card will then air on Impact Plus, FITE and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current card for tonight:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Last Knockout Standing Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Moose

Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

Pre-show: Fatal 6 Way X-Division Free-For-All

Jason Hotch vs. Mike Bailey vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Rich Swann vs. Kenny King

Pre-show: #1 Contender’s Match

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Ace Austin)

Winners will earn a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

