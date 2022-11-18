Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Briana “B-Fab” Brandy have released a diss track aimed at The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan.

As noted, last week’s SmackDown saw Logan return to WWE with husband Erik and their tag team partner Ivar. They attacked Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma before the scheduled singles match between B-Fab and Zelina Vega.

In an update, Hit Row recorded a diss track for Logan and The Vikings, set to the beat of Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Pt. II” singles from 1994.

The song, which can be heard in the Twitter embed below along with a video, is a part of Top Dolla’s regular Freestyle Friday releases. The group teased an appearance and a follow-up to last week’s attack for tonight’s SmackDown.

Logan and The Vikings have not responded to the song as of this writing.

You can see the video from Hit Row below:

“V I K I N G D I $ $”

FRAN¢Style 147

🖕🏽🛡 Peep #SmackDown at 8pm on FOX@TheVibeBri @tehutimiles 🅾️G3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/DTVtPzq1Q7 — Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) November 18, 2022

