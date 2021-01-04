At least one star scheduled for tonight’s Legends Night edition of WWE RAW will not be appearing.

Word is that some things “fell behind schedule” for tonight’s show from a production standpoint, according to Fightful Select. Beyond that, it was said that WWE is not expecting Candice Michelle to be able to make it to tonight’s show.

There’s no word yet on why Michelle isn’t expected to attend RAW, but we will keep you updated.

The following Hall of Famers and Legends are still advertised for tonight’s special episode: Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Carlito, Eve Torres, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael “PS” Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson.

