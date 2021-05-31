Most of AEW’s Stadium Stampede match at Double Or Nothing was reportedly taped on Thursday at TIAA Bank Field, with additional parts shot on Friday, according to Fightful Select.

The editing process was put over as it was a pretty swift turnaround considering what was filmed. Those backstage were said to be happy with the match and how it came across on TV, and how the live element was integrated.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was reportedly happy to do his cameo appearance, and word is that he appeared to enjoy himself on set. Tony Khan noted in the post-show media scrum that he asked Meyer to do the appearance.

Stadium Stampede saw The Inner Circle defeat The Pinnacle.

The more you can do 🤷🤷 — I think that is the saying us coaches use. We had a good laugh watching this scene play back. #StadiumStampede pic.twitter.com/1wu9v9e2X7 — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) May 31, 2021

