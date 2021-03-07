According to Fightful Select, many in the AEW locker room know the identity of the surprise signing that will be revealed at today’s Revolution pay per view, and have done an excellent job at keeping the secret hidden following a series of recent AEW leaks on reddit. The backstage feeling is that the signing is going to be “shocking” for fans, but in a good way.

Speaking of the leaks…the publication adds how there was NUCLEAR heat on whoever was spoiling the AEW results, but it is believed that whoever was doing it was not apart of the active roster. It was originally believed to be former NXT star Tito Sabbattelli, but information continued to be leaked following his departure.

Stay tuned.