Luke Gallows from the Good Brothers recently spoke with Fightful in an interview. Fightful Select has released some notes from their conversation with Gallows, which revealed the following:

-Gallows says he was aware of the decision to bring in NJPW stars David Finlay and Juice Robinson, who currently hold the IMPACT tag team titles, from the very beginning, and that he “really” pushed for the angle.

-Gallows still wants to go back to Japan to compete with NJPW, where he was in the early incarnation of the Bullet Club. It is noted that Gallows does not currently speak with OG member Tama Tonga from G.O.D., but hopes that business can be done so they can play off the storyline they’ve told between IMPACT and AEW.

