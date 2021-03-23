As we’ve noted, Keith Lee has been away from WWE RAW for more than one month now and there’s still no confirmation on why he’s not being used.

In an update, it was reported today by Ringside News that just about no one knows what is going on with Lee and he has not been backstage at Tropicana Field for recent WWE tapings. This absence isn’t a case of Lee sitting around at catering and not being used or anything like that, he’s not even brought in to the tapings each week.

WWE noted at one point that Lee was injured, which is why they pulled him from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 21. He was scheduled to work a Triple Threat with Riddle and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, but was replaced by John Morrison to what WWE said were injuries. That match saw Riddle capture the United States Title from Lashley. Lee has not wrestled since defeating Riddle on the February 8 RAW show. Before that match he spent several weeks out of the ring, last wrestling on the January 11 RAW show in a win over Sheamus, which came after teaming with Sheamus to defeat The Miz and John Morrison earlier in the same show.

It was reported in the lead-up to Elimination Chamber, via Ringside News, that there was some pushback on Lee because of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Vince reportedly believed that WWE still had not found that “special spark” for Lee. A source noted at that time that Lee’s promos had not “caught on fire” during his main roster run. Lee was also one of the wrestlers that Vince hand-picked to go to the WWE Performance Center for the “big men classes” to work on their skills, showing that Vince believes that Lee still needs some tuning up.

We noted back on March 18 how Lee issued a Twitter statement to his fans.

“I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION,” he wrote in the tweet seen below.

There’s no word on when or if Lee will be brought back to WWE TV, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

