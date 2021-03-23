Charlotte Flair was reportedly removed from the WrestleMania 37 ticket graphics due to COVID-19 concerns.

As noted, Flair announced on Monday night that she has been away from RAW due to testing positive for COVID-19. This reveal came after speculation on Flair’s WWE status due to her TV absence, and how WWE removed her from the promotional graphics for WrestleMania 37 tickets.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Flair was removed from advertising for The Grandest Stage of Them All as a precautionary measure, in case she is not cleared in time to return to the storylines for WrestleMania 37. While Flair disclosed the coronavirus diagnosis on Monday, word is that she actually tested positive before this week, which is why she has missed a few RAW episodes.

There is still talk that Flair might make an appearance on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. We noted earlier that Flair’s fiance, Andrade, indicated that she may be cleared in a few days, before the week is over, which would line up with Friday’s SmackDown. Andrade also said he hopes Flair is added back to the graphics. We also noted how her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, indicated that she will be missing WrestleMania 37 altogether.

While Flair was pulled from WrestleMania 37 graphics, she was announced for a Virtual Meet & Greet during WrestleMania Week, on the final day of the video calls.

There’s no word yet on what WWE might have planned for Flair now that they have officially announced Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for WrestleMania, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

