Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature a tribute to the late ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe. His brother, ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, will make his AEW debut as he goes up against their longtime friend Jay Lethal.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that several talents have been overjoyed about Mark being allowed on the show this week, which goes without saying. Mark was booked and AEW was allowed to give Jay more of a tribute after WarnerMedia changed their stance on allowing The Briscoes to be featured on AEW TV.

It was noted that some talents believe that Mark could have been on AEW TV himself before Jay’s passing, but word from within AEW is that was not the case. The new Warner bosses were said to have been helpful in the efforts that AEW President Tony Khan put into making the Briscoe appearance happen.

There were some names brought in to tonight’s Dynamite at the last minute when it was announced that Briscoe would be on the show. As seen in the tweets below, Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were brought in to do commentary, while Bobby Cruise is doing the ring announcing for Briscoe vs. Lethal.

