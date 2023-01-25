Willow Nightingale has always been a big Ruby Soho fan, so their pairing together in AEW couldn’t have been a better fit for her.

Nightingale spoke about this topic during her latest interview on The Sessions podcast with host Renee Paquette. During their chat, the rising women’s division star looked back on Soho’s incredible run on the indies and reveals that she was someone she wanted to mimic her career after. Check out her full thoughts on their pairing in the highlights below.

Says she followed Ruby closely during her indie run and wanted to be just like her:

I’ve been loving it (tagging with Ruby Soho) because even from the first time, I don’t remember it was I ran in on her match or she ran in — I think her return was her doing a run-in after my match. After, we got back to the locker room and she was like, oh, blah, blah, blah, ‘This is how I felt about things.’ I was like, ‘Listen, I am not just a Ruby fan, I am a Heidi Lovelace fan.’ When I started, she was like top indie darling girl, like one of the top and I was like, ‘That is what I wanna be.’

Calls teaming with Ruby an unexpected joy:

I wanna have that journey of putting on these killer matches and having this long history of wrestling before kind of blowing up on a national level and kind of seeing her work and knowing her as a person, what a sweetheart. Yes, absolutely (Ruby is a quality human) so, it’s been a joy for me and I hope the same from her so it’s been one of the surprising, unexpected joys of this job is being able to connect with someone I’ve looked up to like that.

