Tonight’s WWE RAW saw the Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman feud continue with another bizarre segment on the mic.

Shane cut a pretty bizarre promo where it took him a long time to call Strowman stupid. Strowman chased Shane to the back and it looked like Shane drove away in a white SUV. However, Shane re-appeared, waved goodbye at Strowman’s back as The Monster Among Men walked away, and called him stupid again.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the promo “went pretty well the way it was supposed to” go and that there was nothing wrong with Shane.

A source close to the situation noted that the goal in mind is to make Shane less likeable than Strowman to help set up their planned match. Shane taking forever to get to the point of his promo was a part of that creative.

As we’ve noted, it’s believed that Strowman vs. McMahon will take place at WrestleMania 37.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a clip from tonight’s segment on RAW:

