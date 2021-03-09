Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are receiving praise on social media for their No DQ match on this week’s WWE RAW.

The match ended in a No Contest after both competitors charged at each other with half of the steel ring steps at ringside. They collided and went down with McIntyre landing on the other side of the barrier. Officials and medics checked on both Superstars and Tom Phillips noted on commentary that they were undergoing medical attention.

As seen in the tweets below, Sheamus and McIntyre revealed photos of their war wounds from the match.

“..they call this a No Contest. #WWERaw,” Sheamus wrote.

McIntyre added, “Far from over…”

It looks like the feud of former best friends will continue for a match at WWE Fastlane, and then possibly at WrestleMania 37.

This week’s match was made after McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a singles match on last week’s show, which was Drew’s first match since dropping the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber. Sheamus attacked McIntyre during a backstage segment on this week’s RAW, and that led to McIntyre asking Adam Pearce to book the No DQ match.

Stay tuned for more on McIntyre and Sheamus. You can see their graphic tweets below, along with a clip from the match:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.