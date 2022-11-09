There’s been a lot of talk as of late about WWE making significant changes to Premium Live Events in 2023, and it was reported that the King of the Ring tournament is likely to return.

A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is set to bring back some of WWE’s old school events, and King of the Ring will likely be a one-night tournament to take place over the course of the Premium Live Event some time in 2023.

King of the Ring will likely use the same format that was used in the 1990s, with every match taking place that night, instead of just the semi-finals and the finals. Triple H is a big fan of old school wrestling.

There’s no word yet on if the Queen of the Ring tournament will also take place at the same PLE, but this has been rumored. WWE held the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament at Crown Jewel 2021, won by Zelina Vega, but it looks like WWE will be using the Queen of the Ring name moving forward as the “Queen of the Ring” trademark was filed for a few weeks back. The same 2021 Crown Jewel event saw Xavier Woods win the King of the Ring tournament.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.