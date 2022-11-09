Pat McAfee and his wife Samantha are expecting their first child together.

Samantha took to Instagram today and revealed that Baby McAfee is set to arrive in May 2023. She noted how they have lost two pregnancies, and back in July they began their IVF journey. You can read her full Instagram post below.

Pat issued comments in the replies of Samantha’s Instagram post, praising his wife as an absolute badass for going through the IVF process.

“From the emergency surgeries, both of which I was told that I might lose my wife (those were wild days) all the way thru this entire IVF process.. you’ve been an absolute badass @mrsmcafeeshow. Your persistence and resilience has been nothing short of inspiring… it certainly hasn’t been an easy road but, nothing worth having comes easily. I can’t wait to be a parent with you. I love you. We appreciate the hell out of all of the support from our friends and family thru this all. My parents, Sam’s parents, her friend group, my dudes… literally everybody in our universe has helped us thru this. We are eternally grateful,” he wrote.

After dating for some years, McAfee proposed to Samantha Ludy in February 2019. They tied the knot on August 1, 2020.

McAfee is currently signed to a multi-year contract with WWE, but he is on a hiatus while he works for ESPN’s College GameDay program every Saturday morning. McAfee is expected to return to work for WWE in early 2023.

Below are the aforementioned posts from Pat and Samantha:

