AEW star Kip Sabian is said to be legitimately injured, according to Fightful Select.

Last week’s AEW Dynamite saw Miro turn on Sabian. Sabian later tweeted about needing surgery, and word is that the attack by Miro was done to explain why he needs surgery.

Sabian has not wrestled since he and Miro lost the Arcade Anarchy match to Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in late March. It was noted that he returned then from an injury that had sidelined him for a few months before that, and word started going around in late April that Sabian was “on the shelf” again, before the attack angle with Miro was done on last week’s Dynamite.

There’s no word on specifics of Sabian’s latest injury or how long he will be out of action, but we will keep you updated. The feud with Miro is expected to continue once Sabian is back and cleared for action.

