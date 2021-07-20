NFL star Rob Gronkowski signed a WWE deal for limited appearances in early 2020, which led to him hosting WrestleMania 36, where he won the WWE 24/7 Title. He would lose the title to R-Truth on June 1, becoming the longest-reigning 24/7 Champion in a single run. He also won a Slammy Award in 2020 for Celebrity of the Year.

Gronk’s WWE run was cut short when he decided to return to the NFL last year. It was reported last year that WWE had plans for Gronk to do something at SummerSlam. Fightful Select recently spoke with Gronk’s longtime friend, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, and word is that he and Gronk were set to do something at SummerSlam with the idea being Gronk would be a major draw in the Boston area, where he played for years with the New England Patriots. SummerSlam 2020 was originally booked for Boston but that was changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Gronk reportedly had heat with some people in the company for how he worked with others, word now is that the door is open for a WWE return. With that said, it was also noted that WWE wouldn’t be surprised if a future angle or working relationship with Gronkowski isn’t seen through.

