Fightful Select has revealed new details on Paul Heyman and his run as RAW Executive Director in 2019-2020, including the 2019 WWE Draft.

Heyman was said to be integral in crafting the RAW roster in late 2019, and went above and beyond to get some of the underutilized “catering crew” of wrestlers that ended up on the red brand. Heyman was willing to pass on a lot of established talent, specifically Braun Strowman, who was revered but not prioritized as a lot of the more polished talents.

It was noted that many people in WWE were shocked at Heyman putting himself in the position to work directly under WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Heyman was said to be the loudest voice in the RAW creative room even before the was given the creative role.

In regards to why Triple H, Stephanie McMahon or Shane McMahon were not put into the role that Heyman was given, word is that Stephanie didn’t want the job because she’s happy with the current role she has. Most people on RAW assumed that if Triple H wanted the role, he would have had it.

