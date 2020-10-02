Internal WWE reactions to WWE’s new third party policies are said to be all over the map, according to Fightful Select.

A top WWE Superstar on the main roster noted that they weren’t too concerned about the policies as WWE takes care of talent financially, and their schedule hasn’t really allowed the time to keep up with Cameo. With that said, the wrestler did understand the concern that some of his co-workers have.

Several other WWE talents said they likely won’t see any additional money coming with the new changes. Many other basic payoffs for shows have been cannibalized by the fact that so many wrestlers have higher downside guarantees than they have in previous years. Another top WWE talent noted that while they don’t stream on any platforms, they want to be involved with other projects that friends or family want to promote, and they aren’t sure how the new policies will affect them. The top talent also noted that there is a lot of frustration from co-workers because the services were not originally outlined in their contracts.

It was also noted that varying pieces of information are being sent to talents across the roster, at different times. This is different from what’s been done in the past when talent would get news universally on the internal talent relations app.

Almost all of the talent that talked noted that they would not bother signing a new deal or “opting in” if that was presented to them, as was revealed in the earlier report on Cameo, which you can read at this link. Nobody that Fightful Select spoke to on the main roster thought that anyone would end up getting fired as a result, and nobody has been “forced” to sign a new contract, as of press time. As we’ve noted, talents have been reminded that repeated violations of the new edict could lead to fines, suspensions or termination.

