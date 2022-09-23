Aliyah is reportedly injured but set to return to the WWE ring soon.

Aliyah has not wrestled since she and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on the September 12 RAW. Bayley mentioned on the September 16 SmackDown that Damage CTRL put Aliyah on the shelf, but no details on the injury were announced.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Aliyah’s undisclosed injury wasn’t considered serious. She is scheduled to return next week.

Aliyah has not publicly commented on the injury but on September 13 she responded to a supportive fan tweet and mentioned how she can’t wait to get back in the ring, indicating that she was injured in that RAW title match.

“Thank you for the support, In the end I gave it all I got. I know in my heart I did my best. I’m really sorry I wasn’t good enough. I can’t wait to be back in the ring again. [heart emoji],” she wrote.

There has been some speculation on WWE possibly putting Shotzi in the tag team with Rodriguez, based on how she saved Rodriguez from Damage CTRL following Bayley’s win over Rodriguez on last week’s SmackDown. Shotzi replacing Aliyah in the tag team has not been confirmed, and it may have been a case of WWE just wanting to turn Shotzi back babyface. We should know more when Aliyah returns next week, if she’s used then.

