Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga this Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE several months ago despite having dates lined up with NJPW. WWE has allowed Anderson to make his commitments to NJPW even though he’s under contract with them.

Rocky Romero told Fightful Select that the whole WWE-NJPW-Anderson situation was shaky and stressful the whole way through.

Anderson truly believed and planned the entire way to work Wrestle Kingdom from the point he signed with WWE. Anderson was very thankful for WWE letting it happen and believes everyone’s intentions were good.

According to Romero, he hasn’t learned anything that WWE has asked for in return for Anderson being allowed to work Wrestle Kingdom while under contract with them. He noted that

He believes if WWE ever wanted to honor Antonio Inoki, that NJPW would likely oblige. Regarding whether WWE would continue working with NJPW, he said anything is possible, but AEW has been a great partner.